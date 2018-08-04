Cory Bumby
He fled when officers tried to arrest him on child rape charge. They found him.

August 04, 2018

Kentucky State Police apprehended a man accused of raping a child after he initially fled officers.

Earlier Friday, Kentucky State Police at Moreheand received a call from a Bath County dispatcher about an alleged rape.

Investigators determined that Cory Bumby, 32, of Owingsville had sexually abused a juvenile, police said.

Bumby fled from a residence prior to troopers arriving, police said.

He was charged with first-degree rape of a child under 12, first-degree sodomy of a child under 12 and unlawfful Imprisonment.

Police said they searched for hours before finding Bumby.

