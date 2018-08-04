He fled when officers tried to arrest him on child rape charge. They found him.

Kentucky State Police apprehended a man accused of raping a child after he initially fled officers.
Earlier Friday, Kentucky State Police at Moreheand received a call from a Bath County dispatcher about an alleged rape.
Investigators determined that Cory Bumby, 32, of Owingsville had sexually abused a juvenile, police said.
Bumby fled from a residence prior to troopers arriving, police said.
He was charged with first-degree rape of a child under 12, first-degree sodomy of a child under 12 and unlawfful Imprisonment.
Police said they searched for hours before finding Bumby.
