Former Kentucky shot-blocker accused of attacking girlfriend; new details released

By Mike Stunson

August 06, 2018 08:47 AM

Former University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Andre Riddick is accused of picking up his girlfriend, pushing or tossing her down the stairs and punching her in the chest, new details in police records showed.

Riddick, known for his shot-blocking in the Rick Pitino era, was arrested and charged Saturday in Newport following the argument with his girlfriend, according to court records.

Riddick, who played for UK from 1991-95, allegedly got into the argument while in a bar at Newport on the Levee, according to his arrest citation. While they were exiting the levee’s parking garage, he allegedly picked up his girlfriend and pushed or tossed her down the stairs, Riddick’s arrest citation showed Monday. He caused significant pain to her back and abdomen, according to court records.

He then grabbed her arm, pulled her into his car and punched her in the chest, police said.

The victim, who has been dating Riddick for about one year, yelled for help and witnesses and security guards called 911, the police description said. When a Campbell County sheriff’s deputy attempted to arrest Riddick, Riddick yelled and pulled away.

The deputy struggled putting handcuffs on Riddick for several minutes before Newport Police Department officers arrived to put him in the back of a cruiser, according to the arrest citation.

Riddick had a strong odor of alcohol, particularly apparent as he spoke, police said. The victim’s clothes were slightly torn, according to the arrest citation. The woman declined treatment at the scene.

The former UK basketball player was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He has since been released from the Campbell County Detention Center.

In his playing career, Riddick shared the school’s record for blocked shots in a season (83) with Melvin Turpin until Anthony Davis swatted 186 in 2011-12. Riddick shared Kentucky’s single-game record of nine blocks with Sam Bowie until Nerlens Noel shattered that mark with 12 in a 2013 game.



Riddick earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from UK in 1996 and played professionally from 1995-2013. He played in six different countries: Japan, Taiwan, France, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Belgium.


Riddick won a championship in 1999 in Venezuela, in 2000 in the Dominican Republic and six titles in Belgium. Riddick was the Most Valuable Player of the Belgium Basketball League in 2004.



He played much of his career in the Union of European Leagues of Basketball, considered the second tier beneath the Euroleague for elite clubs. He completed his career as the ULEB Cup’s all-time leader in rebounds (383) and blocks (122).

After retiring from playing, Riddick has served as a volunteer coach for middle school students, was an assistant at Cincinnati-Clermont, and started his own basketball training business.

