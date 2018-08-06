A Lexington shopping spree was the goal. 1st teen goes to trial in pizza driver’s killing.

One of five co-defendants in the Jared Banta murder case isscheduled to go on trial Monday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.





Victorya Paige Young, 19, of Frankfort, is charged withcomplicity to murder, a capital offense, and first-degree robbery, a Class Bfelony, in the Dec. 26, 2016, shooting death of the 21-year-old Pizza Hutemployee.

Under Kentucky law, complicity to a crime is treated thesame as having committed the crime and is subject to the same penalty.

Young is accused of luring Banta to Country HillsApartments, 565 Schenkel Lane, under the guise of buying marijuana from him.Young got into the front passenger seat of his vehicle, and moments lateralleged gunman Krishaun Mays, 19, and Kedrick Burton, 22, jumped into thebackseat, prosecutors allege.

Police said the two men robbed Banta at gunpoint and Maysfired the fatal shot into Banta’s torso. The teens left him to die in his car,which wasn’t discovered until the following morning.

Mays was indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grandjury on murder and first-degree robbery charges. Burton was charged withcomplicity to murder and first-degree robbery. Neither has entered a guiltyplea or gone to trial yet.

Two other Frankfort women were charged in the case — BrookeKennedy and Cameron Montgomery, both 20.

According to court documents, Young told investigators theteens robbed Banta so they could go on a shopping spree in Lexington.

In May 2017, Kennedy pleaded guilty to amended charges offirst-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony, and criminal facilitationto murder, a Class D felony. She has not been sentenced, but the prosecutionrecommended 15 years in prison.

Montgomery was sentenced in March to 10 years ofincarceration after pleading guilty to reduced charges of first-degree criminalfacilitation to robbery and complicity to reckless homicide, both Class Dfelonies. She was given five years on each count — the maximum allowed.

On May 11, Judge Thomas Wingate granted Montgomery’s motionfor shock probation — a sentencing strategy designed to expose young offendersto the long-term realities of a criminal career through a short-term visit tojail. She was released from custody and ordered to complete treatment at TheNile treatment center in Versailles and follow all treatment recommendations.She also must continue to cooperate and help with the prosecution of theremaining co-defendants, including Young, whose trial is slated to start at9:30 a.m. Monday.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, whonegotiated plea deals with Kennedy and Montgomery, recused himself in the casein the early spring — citing clashes with the Banta family.

Ronnie Goldy, 21st District commonwealth’s attorney forBath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, was appointed to the case byKentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on March 23.

In addition to Young to go to trial in Banta’s death, shewill also be the first to face Goldy, who could not be reached for comment, inthe courtroom.