Two horses killed in Lexington crash on Faulkner Avenue.

Two horses were killed early Thursday morning when a woman crashed into them in a Lexington roadway, police say.
The driver was traveling on Faulkner Avenue toward Russell Cave Road around 6 a.m. Thursday when she did not see the horses in the roadway until it was too late, according to police. She struck them both and they died at the scene.
Police are still attempting to find out to whom the horses belong.
The driver was not injured in the crash and her vehicle was towed away. Police said she will not be charged.
Comments