Somerset mayor hit juvenile bicyclist on downtown street, fled, police say

Somerset Mayor Edward Girdler is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a juvenile bicyclist, who was flown to a Lexington hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.
At 7:26 p.m. Sunday, state police was notified of the collision that occurred at 103 South Maple Street in Somerset, in front of the county attorney’s office and across from the judicial center, where a fountain draws kids on warm days.
KSP Trooper Matthew Parmley determined the fleeing driver was Edward Girdler, who is up for re-election, police said.
Girdler was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, according to state police.
WKYT reported the cyclist was a 15-year-old girl who was being treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for a liver laceration. She was initially taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset and then flown to UK, state police said.
Girdler was elected mayor in 2006 and has served since 2007. He will face Alen Keck in the November general election in which the two top primary vote getters face off. Keck edged Girdler 1,054 votes to 1,025 in the May primary.
