‘Wish I could ... undo what I’ve done.’ Kentucky officer’s killer gets no parole ruling yet

A decision on paroling John Paul Works, convicted in the 1998 shooting death of Harrodsburg police officer Regina Nickles, was postponed until Aug. 20.
A two-member panel of the Kentucky Parole Board on Tuesday interviewed Works and deliberated about five minutes. When board members Caroline Mudd and Lee VanHoose finished deliberations, they announced that the full nine-member board will decide what should happen with Works.
For his part, Works, 42, said, “I am truly, deeply remorseful for what I’ve done.”
Nickles, 45, became the Harrodsburg department’s first female police officer in 1983, and she was the first female officer in Kentucky to be killed in the line of duty. At the time of her death, she was a candidate for Mercer County sheriff.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Works appeared via a teleconference link from Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty. Mudd recounted the shooting with Works.
The shooting happened on Oct. 14, 1998, shortly after Nickles and officer Eric Barkman were called to the Trim Masters factory in Harrodsburg about midnight to investigate the report of a prowler.
According to court testimony, officers found Works lying in the field. When they put a spotlight on him, he rose up and shot Nickles twice. Barkman answered with two shots, wounding Works in the right arm and left thigh. Nickles had not taken her gun out of the holster.
Works was convicted of murder in a 2000 trial. He was ordered to serve life in prison but was given the chance for parole.
Works said Tuesday that he went to the factory because he wanted to speak to his girlfriend when she was on break. The two had argued earlier in the day.
“I wish I could travel back in time and undo what I’ve done,” Works said.
Mudd asked Works why he didn’t leave the Trim Masters property before the shooting.
“That’s been going through my mind ever since that moment in time,” Works said.
Mudd later told Works that the shooting of police officers has a chilling effect among police departments. “We can’t recruit good officers because of people like you,” Mudd said.
Relatives of Nickles and Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelly, who was Harrodsburg police chief at the time Nickles died, addressed the parole board on Monday. Victim hearings before the parole board are typically closed to the public.
The National Police Association issued a public statement in July opposing the release of Works from prison.
