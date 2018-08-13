Two sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to Kentucky fentanyl charge

Two were sentenced to federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty in Boyd County to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.
Demetre Brown-Lovelace, 27, of Belleville, Mich., was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and Noelle Tufts, 24, of Ironton, Ohio, was sentenced to five years, according to a news release from the office of Robert Duncan, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Kentucky.
Brown-Lovelace and Tufts admitted to conspiring in April 2017 to distribute 209 grams of fentanyl, according to the news release. Fentanyl can be fatal even in small doses.
Brown-Lovelace was convicted in 2016 in Boyd County for trafficking heroin, according to the news release.
Tufts and Brown-Lovelace must serve at lease 85 percent of their prison sentences, according to the news release. Upon release, Tufts will be under supervised probation for four years, and Brown-Lovelace will be supervised for eight years.
