She’s on life support with signs of strangulation. Kentucky man says the two had sex.

A woman was on life support at an Elizabethtown hospital after an attack left her unresponsive, police said.
The man accused of assault and sodomy says the two had sex.
Radcliff police responded to Hardin Memorial Hospital Sunday where staff believed their patient was a sexual assault victim, according to court records. The woman was unresponsive and in critical condition, court records show. Her condition was still critical Monday.
The next day, bruising around the woman’s neck, arms and buttocks began to appear, as well as broken blood vessels on her ears, police said in an arrest citation.
The bruising around the woman’s neck was consistent with injuries caused by strangulation, police said. Injuries consistent with sodomy were also discovered, according to court records.
Investigators interviewed Daniel Simpson, and he said the woman came his house on the night of Aug. 11 and stayed into the morning of Aug. 12, according to Simpson’s arrest citation. Simpson told police the two had sex and had done so previously,, according to the citation. He said the two had been in a relationship previously.
Police said the woman’s injuries were sustained “while she was in Simpson’s presence.”
He was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree sodomy. Simpson was being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
