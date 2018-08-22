Man charged in connection with Trinity Gay’s death arrested while out on bond

One of the men charged in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old Trinity Gay was arrested on Wednesday after being released on bond last November, according to court and jail records.

D’Vonta Middlebrooks, 23, was charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the fatal 2016 shooting at the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway.

Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay and a track star at Lafayette High School, died after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck during the early morning shooting.

Last November, Middlebrooks’ bond requirement of $35,000 was amended down from full cash to partially secured.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Middlebrooks’ new bond amount was posted on the same day it was lowered, according to court records. As a condition of his release, Middlebrooks was required not to have any new arrests or violations of the law.

On Wednesday, Middlebrooks was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, according to jail records. His bond for the new charges was set at $7,500.

Middlebrooks was charged after probation and parole officers went to his home on Harken Court for a home visit, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Chazerae Taylor, 40, is charged with murder in Trinity’s death and his son, D’Markeo Taylor, 21, is charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting. Lamonte Williams, 22, is also charged with wanton endangerment in the shooting.

Middlebrooks is scheduled to be arraigned on his new charges on Thursday.

Middlebrooks, the Taylors and Williams are scheduled to go to trial in October for the charges connected to Trinity’s death, according to court records.