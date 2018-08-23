Police seize 75 marijuana plants from growing operation in Jessamine County house

Two people have been arrested after police and sheriff’s deputies in Jessamine County uncovered a marijuana growing operation inside a house, according to police and court records.
The Nicholasville Police Department and the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office removed about 75 marijuana plants in “different stages of growth” and several pounds of processed marijuana from the house at 2340 Brannon Road on Wednesday, according to the police department.
David Lynn Farrow, 40, and Carrie Michelle Farrow, 36, were charged with cultivating marijuana as a result of the bust, according to court records.
The house belongs to Saint Andrew Orthodox Christian Church in Lexington, according to the Jessamine County property valuation administrator’s website.
A representative of the church told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that the couple rented the house, and that they’d never had a problem with the renters. The representative also told the news station that the couple did not go to the church and could now be evicted.
