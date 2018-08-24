Man accused of road rage shooting in Eastern Kentucky: “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

A man accused of shooting at a truck in a Laurel County road rage incident told WKYT he didn’t do it out of spite.
Seth Eversole, 20, was interviewed in the Laurel County Detention Center Friday said he shot at the truck because he was afraid its driver would crash into him, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
“I didn’t want to hurt anybody. I was just trying to get him to stop pushing me off the road,” WKYT reported.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Eversole shot at a pickup truck numerous times following an earlier argument with the victim. Another vehicle was also struck during the incident, which occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway, the sheriff’s office said.
Bullet holes were found in the truck’s passenger door and tailgate and a tire had also been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eversole was arrested in his Knox County home and later told WKYT he shot at the truck eight times.
According to WKYT, the incident started when Eversole, his brother and a friend were swimming at a nearby quarry, where his brother was being picked on by another group of people.
Eversole and his friends decided to leave, but so did the other group. That group tried to run Eversole’s friend, driving a different vehicle, off the road, Eversole told WKYT.
Eversole chased after the vehicle to get the license plate number and went back and forth with the truck down Hal Rogers Parkway, he said. He pulled out the gun when the truck started to inch toward him.
“I feared for my life,” he told WKYT from jail. “So I grabbed my gun out of my glovebox and fired eight shots.”
If Eversole were to do it over, he said, he would stop and pull off the road, according to WKYT.
Eversole was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is due in court Friday morning.
