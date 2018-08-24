He said he wanted fashion advice, but when the dressing room door opened, women got an eyeful.

Police in Rowan County are looking for a serial flasher.
Morehead police said in a Facebook post that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Trcore Grant, 26. He is in the company of Serena Ross, 18, who also has a warrant for her arrest.
According to WKYT-TV, police said a man identified as Grant approached women at two Morehead stores, “asking them their opinions on clothes.”
Then, the station reported, he would ask the women to follow him to the dressing room to tell him how the clothes looked when he tried them on. But when he opened the fitting room doors, police said he exposed himself to the women.
Police received a report of a man exposing himself on Monday at Walmart, and on Tuesday, two reports came in from Burke’s Outlet, WKYT reported.
Police said Grant and Ross are driving a maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with plate 031-VGC. They asked anyone who sees the two to call their local law enforcement agency.
