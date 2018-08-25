Month-long investigation into drug trafficking at this Lexington motel nets seven arrests

Seven people were arrested after a month-long investigation into drug trafficking at the Day’s Motel, Lexington police said.
Police executed search warrants late Thursday at the motel at 1500 Versailles Road and seized more than 383 grams of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of cocaine, 5.7 grams of fentanyl and 40.4 grams of marijuana, according to a news release.
Lindsay Wethington and Benjamin McCormick, both 36, were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Christopher Hulett, 39, and Rachel Martin, 32, were both charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth precursors.
Clifford Fox, 35, was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe Pugh, 51, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken into custody on five unrelated warrants.
Stephanie Unterharnscheidt, 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken into custody on an unrelated warrrant.
Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call police at 859-258-3600.
