Seven people were arrested for drug trafficking at the Days Motel this week.
Seven people were arrested for drug trafficking at the Days Motel this week. Lexington Police Department
Seven people were arrested for drug trafficking at the Days Motel this week. Lexington Police Department

Crime

Month-long investigation into drug trafficking at this Lexington motel nets seven arrests

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

August 25, 2018 04:43 PM

Seven people were arrested after a month-long investigation into drug trafficking at the Day’s Motel, Lexington police said.

Police executed search warrants late Thursday at the motel at 1500 Versailles Road and seized more than 383 grams of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of cocaine, 5.7 grams of fentanyl and 40.4 grams of marijuana, according to a news release.

Lindsay Wethington and Benjamin McCormick, both 36, were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Christopher Hulett, 39, and Rachel Martin, 32, were both charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth precursors.

Clifford Fox, 35, was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Pugh, 51, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken into custody on five unrelated warrants.

Stephanie Unterharnscheidt, 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken into custody on an unrelated warrrant.

Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call police at 859-258-3600.

Days Motel arrests.jpg
Seven people were arrested for drug trafficking at the Days Motel this week.
Lexington Police Department

  Comments  