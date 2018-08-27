Do you know this armed Lexington gas station robber?

Lexington police sought the public's help Monday in identifying an armed robber of the Marathon gas station on East New Circle Road last month. He has a marking or tattoo on his left hand.
Lexington police want help identifying gas station armed robbery suspect

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 27, 2018 01:18 PM

Police want the public’s help identifying the armed robber of a Lexington Marathon gas station.

A store clerk said an unknown man entered the store at 274 East New Circle Road on July 10, and after the suspect waited in the checkout line, he showed a gun, police said. The suspect is accused of demanding money and cigarettes, then fleeing in a vehicle after taking cash, according to police.

The suspect wore a red head wrap to partially hide his face, police said. He also had a marking or tattoo on his left hand, police said.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

