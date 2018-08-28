Corbin man faked a heart attack to get ambulance ride to hospital cafeteria.

A Knox County man was arrested at Baptist Health Corbin Friday after he faked a heart attack to take an ambulance ride to its cafeteria.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, a Knox County Sheriff deputy responded to a report of a stolen gun at a Corbin residence, according to the sheriff. The sheriff’s department determined Kenneth Ray Couch, 35, was the alleged suspect, it said.
The deputy learned that Couch had been picked up by an ambulance at Dixon’s Market after he said he was having a heart attack, the sheriff’s department said. When the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Couch got out of the ambulance and walked to the cafeteria, according to the sheriff.
Couch was located inside the cafeteria, where he was arrested. He was charged with burglary and falsely reporting an incident. He was also wanted on a Caldwell County bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts of theft by deception using cold checks, the sheriff’s department said.
Couch was placed in the Knox County Detention Center.
