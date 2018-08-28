Man charged with child abuse says he was disciplining boy who didn’t do his homework

A Corbin man was arrested after state police say he beat a child with his hands, a belt and a towel on multiple occasions.
The most recent occasion was on Sunday, when the 10-year-old boy was hit for failing to do his homework, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. The child had several marks on his back, arms and ear.
State police said Mark Golden, 47, admitted to them that he hit the child to discipline him.
Golden was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
State police said they and Knox County social services workers were called about the case at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
