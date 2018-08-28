Lexington woman charged with sexual abuse

A 26-year-old Lexington woman has been charged with sexual abuse and sodomy.
Tiffany Shepherd is accused of subjecting a “victim under 16 to sexual contact at two different locations in Lexington,” according to Fayette District Court records.
She is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Shepherd was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on $7,500 cash bond.
She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 7.
