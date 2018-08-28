Tiffany Shepherd
Crime

Lexington woman charged with sexual abuse

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

August 28, 2018 09:25 PM

A 26-year-old Lexington woman has been charged with sexual abuse and sodomy.

Tiffany Shepherd is accused of subjecting a “victim under 16 to sexual contact at two different locations in Lexington,” according to Fayette District Court records.

She is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Shepherd was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on $7,500 cash bond.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 7.

