Kentucky man facing multiple charges, including fetal homicide, in fatal crash

An Anderson County man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed a pregnant woman in May.
Colton Willard, 18, of Lawrenceburg is charged with reckless homicide, fourth-degree fetal homicide and fourth-degree assault, according to Kentucky State Police.
On May 11, police in Anderson County were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on U.S. 127 near Kentucky 151. Willard was in the front passenger seat of a Jeep, which was being driven by 18-year-old Kaytlynn E. Doss, according to state police.
Doss, who was pregnant, was thrown from the Jeep during the crash, according to state police. She and her unborn child were killed.
Two other passengers in the Jeep were injured, according to state police.
State police are not yet releasing what Willard is accused of doing to cause the crash.
Willard is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 4, according to court records.
