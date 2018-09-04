Man tried to rob woman outside Lexington Walmart, then kidnap another woman, police say.

Lexington police were searching Tuesday for a man after an attempted robbery and separate attempted kidnapping outside businesses.
About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman claimed a man attempted to rob her by her vehicle outside Walmart on West New Circle Road, police said. The woman told police she was help up at knifepoint, according to police Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
The woman fought off the man, who was wearing a black shirt, held onto her purse and drove away, Daugherty said. She suffered a cut on her arm while fighting off the man, according to Daugherty.
While police were taking the woman’s report, a woman outside of an office park near Lexmark on West New Circle Road reported to police that a man tried to kidnap her while she was on a break. The woman outside of the office park fought off the suspect and fled on foot, police said.
The suspect matched the same description as the suspect from the Walmart incident, Daugherty said.
Police searched the area for the suspect, using a K9 unit and a helicopter, according to Daugherty. A man matching the suspect’s description was seen walking down New Circle Road, police said.
The man was detained and the woman in the attempted kidnapping was taken to the scene to identify him, Daugherty said. The woman told police he was not the suspect, so police cut him loose, police said. Police are still looking for the suspect in the West New Circle Road area near Russell Cave Road.
