Retired Kentucky vehicle enforcement officer faces 10 years in prison on sex offenses

A retired Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement officer faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse and sodomy.
Donald Wayne Drury, 78, of Versailles pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sodomy.
Under a plea agreement, Drury would serve five years in prison for the three counts of sexual abuse, plus another five years for the sodomy count, for a total of 10 years.
He would not be eligible for probation but he would be eligible for parole after serving 15 percent of the sentence.
A citation said Drury “engaged in masturbation” in the presence of a 14-year-old boy at least three times in June 2016.
Then in July 2016, Drury had a 15-year-old boy perform oral sex on him, the citation said.
Drury, who owns property in Naples, Fla., as well as Versailles, remains free until sentencing.
Woodford Circuit Judge Brian Privett scheduled sentencing for Dec. 5 in Versailles.
