FBI investigating reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in Central Kentucky

Federal investigators are looking into numerous reports of lasers being pointed at aircraft in Central Kentucky over the past year.
The Louisville Field Office of the FBI is asking the public for information after the “laser strikes” have been reported in Lincoln County, primarily in and around Hustonville. The majority of the incidents in recent months have occurred between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m., according to the FBI.
When a laser beam is shone at an aircraft, the distance the light travels can cause a two-centimeter beam to spread into a six-foot section of light that could block a pilot’s vision, according to the FBI. The light beams can also distract or temporarily flash-blind pilots.
Knowingly aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal offense that is punishable by a fine or up to five years in prison. The Federal Aviation Administration could also seek a maximum civil penalty of $11,000 for every violation, according to the FBI.
Investigators are asking the public to call the FBI’s Louisville office at 502-263-6000 with any information related to the case.
