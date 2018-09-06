4 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Cincinnati bank; officers engaged shooter, police say

The suspect is among four dead in a Thursday morning shooting at a downtown Cincinnati Fifth Third Bank, according to the city police department.
The shooting occurred at the loading dock and in the lobby, police said. Three or four responding officers engaged the shooter.
Police said the scene was secure not long after the department received the report at 9:10 a.m., according to police and the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But there are multiple victims in the area of 511 Walnut Street. “
It was unclear how many people were injured.
Cincinnati police described the incident in a tweet as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting.”
The Enquirer interviewed a person who said he saw a man firing a gun inside the bank lobby.
“I looked behind me and saw the guy – he shot and then he shot again,” Michael Richardson told the Enquirer. “After that I started running. I went around to the north side of the building and sat down.”
Fox19 also quoted a Fifth Third bank manager about the scene.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said Gregory Harshfield, Fifth Third Bank manager.
A witness told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he heard up to 15 shots fired. Some victims were shot outside, some inside.
One victim was at a Graeter’s ice cream shop in the area while another was 5th and Walnut streets, the Enquirer reported.
Streets around Fountain Square were closed, media reported.
The FBI office in Cincinnati said it had agents on the scene to assist. The Columbus field office for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also tweeted that it was on the scene.
