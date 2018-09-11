Agent is first sentenced for ‘pervasive and severe’ $6 million crop insurance fraud

A crop insurance agent whose actions defrauded taxpayers of nearly $6 million was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.
Debra Muse, 64, of Wallingford in Fleming County was the first defendant to be sentenced as part an investigation into crop insurance fraud. She pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of making a false statement and report.
The initial indictment said the loss amounted to $169,000 but court documents filed in advance of the sentencing said Muse “churned out” fake documents and reports to cause the government to pay out $5,917,515 in crop insurance indemnity payments “to producers who did not deserve that money” over the course of 2013 and 2014.
Muse must report to prison on Oct. 1. She had no comment after sentencing.
In addition to working as a crop insurance agent, Muse was employed as a seasonal worker at Clay’s Tobacco Warehouse in Mount Sterling.
For the warehouse, Muse entered information into a software program that tracked the purchases, sales and shipments of tobacco.
As a crop insurance agent, Muse obtained policies for her client farmers. Those farmers, with help from Muse, filed false claims in various ways.
Co-conspiring farmers profited under the scheme because they were paid twice for each pound of tobacco: once through the false crop insurance claim and also through the sale of unreported, hidden tobacco.
Muse profited by collecting the original insurance commission, by retaining and expanding the business of her crop insurance clients, and by securing business for the tobacco warehouse.
“This investigation has revealed that the abuse of the crop insurance program is pervasive and severe,” a government sentencing memorandum said. “Like any government benefit program, people find a way to abuse and unjustly benefit from the system designed to help those that need it. …When an insurance agent and tobacco warehouse employee is corrupt, the system breaks down and, ultimately, the taxpayers lose.”
Six Central Kentucky farmers have been indicted in three other fraud cases pending in federal court in Lexington.
