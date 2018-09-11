He’s a little more brazen than your average litterbug. Do you know him?

Lexington police are looking for a man who they say dumped a load of construction debris on someone else’s property.
Police say the man dumped a trailer load of wood paneling, planks and decorative columns at the radio transmitter site owned by iHeartMedia on Russell Cave Road near Huffman Mill Pike on Aug. 1.
In surveillance video released by the police department, the man can be seen driving up in a heavy duty pickup truck, opening the tailgate of a trailer loaded with wood, and then raising the trailer up before pulling away.
Police released video of the man Tuesday in hopes of generating new leads in what they called a case of “criminal littering.” Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
