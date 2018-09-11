Teen injured in shooting on Lexington basketball court

A 16-year-old boy was shot at a basketball court in the Woodhill neighborhood Tuesday night.
Lexington police Lt. Brian Peterson said police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg near Hedgewood Court.
They had received several calls about shots fired in the neighborhood beginning at 8:39 p.m.
Peterson said the boy was taken to a local hospital with a wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.
He said at least two suspects were thought to have been involved in the shooting, and they might have left in a white van with a blue tarp over one window.
