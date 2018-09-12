Seriously wounded Scott County deputy in ICU after rest area shooting that killed fugitive

A Scott County deputy was in critical condition Wednesday after being involved in a shooting late Tuesday night that killed a suspect, according to Kentucky State Police.
The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a rest area off Interstate 75 northbound in Scott County, where Scott County deputies and Georgetown police officers were assisting federal agents from the U.S. Marshals apprehend a fugitive from another state, according to state police.
The Georgetown/Scott County Special Response Team initiated contact with the suspect, 57-year-old Edward Reynolds, of Florida, and shots were fired, state police said.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County coroner.
The injured deputy, whose name has not been released, was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, state police said.
The deputy had surgery, and Sheriff Tony Hampton said he was stable in the intensive care unit. The deputy has been with the department for a little more than two years.
Mike Cervasi, a Scott County resident who lives near the rest area, said he and his fiancé, Christy Tucker, were in their house when they heard multiple guns fired at the same time, lasting for a few seconds, just after 11 p.m.
When Cervasi began listening to the police scanner, he said he heard “officers in panic asking for EMS stat.”
The state police critical incident response team and Post 12 detectives were handling the investigation.
The rest area, around mile marker 127, remains closed, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.
Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan told the News-Graphic his department’s thoughts and prayers are with the deputy.
“We are family,” Swanigan said. “We work with these guys every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends.”
Several high-ranking officials, including Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear, sent their own thoughts and prayers through Twitter to the deputy.
