Man abused 10-year-old girl; woman didn’t help her, Laurel County sheriff says

A man and woman were arrested in Laurel County on Thursday on charges of abusing a 10-year-old girl, according to Laurel Sheriff John Root.
Antonio Ramirez Lopez, 34, was charged with first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 after the sheriff’s office opened a case with the help of child welfare services. The case determined that the 10-year-old girl was allegedly touched inappropriately by Ramirez Lopez, and that on Sept. 12, he allegedly struck the 10-year-old in the face. He was also charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The sheriff’s office said Ramirez Lopez also has an immigration detainer notice.
A 28-year-old London woman was charged with first-degree criminal abuse because, police said, she allegedly knew about the alleged abuse and did nothing to help the 10-year-old.
The two suspects were placed in the Laurel County detention center.
