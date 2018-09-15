McClatchy file photo
Crime

Two people shot on Paris Pike in Lexington

By Linda Blackford

September 15, 2018 10:08 AM

Two people were hospitalized after being shot at a convenience store on Paris Pike early Saturday morning, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The shooting happened at Nikel’s Food Mart, 2353 Paris Pike near Rogers Road.

“Officers say they were called to the shop around 5:45 a.m. after a witness reportedly found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds outside of the store,” WKYT said.

The two victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, WKYT said. The police investigation is ongoing.

