Nearly two pounds of meth seized, two people arrested in Laurel County bust

Laurel County authorities seized more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine after a four-month investigation into illegal drug trafficking, officials said.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that officers arrested two people south of London early Saturday after they found 28.5 ounces of meth in a car. That seizure led to a search warrant for a residence off American Greeting Card Road, where more meth, scales and baggies were found.
Tammy M. Vest, 42, of Mink Run Road in Frankfort, was arrested at a car and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. James Woods, 55, of American Greeting Card Road in Corbin, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vest and Woods were lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.
The investigation included the sheriff’s department, the ATF, DEA and Kentucky State Police. Root said that more arrests are expected.
