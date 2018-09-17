Lexington police searching for suspect in weekend shooting

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Lexington.
Early Saturday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Paris Pike for a reported assault. Officers arrived to find a man and woman, both 25 years old and both suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.
Maxwell R. Wilburn, 21, is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault in the case, according to police.
Anyone with information related to the case or Wilburn’s location is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
