Kentucky man sentenced after officers found 3,640 child porn images on his computer

A Ft. Mitchell man was sentenced Thursday to 8 years in federal prison Thursday for possessing child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice’s Eastern District of Kentucky.
Jeffrey W. Harney, 53, admitted in March to using computer equipment to download child pornography from the internet. Officers located approximately 3,640 images, including 1,119 videos, of child porn on his computer, according to court documents.
Harney is required to serve at least 85 percent of his 97-month sentence, according to a release from the court. After his release, he will be under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for 15 years and will have to register as a sex offender.
He must also pay $18,964 in restitution to the victims in the case.
