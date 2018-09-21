Two arrested in Laurel County after 2-year-old struck in face by hand, fist, elbow.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people following alleged child abuse.
Thursday morning the sheriff’s office responded to St. Joseph Hospital London where it learned a 2-year-old boy was assaulted, according to a release from the sheriff.
The child was not taken to a local hospital for around three hours following the alleged assault. He was treated for severe injuries before being transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
Dana Lorraine Casey, 23, of London, was charged with criminal abuse after failing to render aid or assistance and failing to attempt the assault, according to the sheriff’s office.
As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office conducted interviews with three men who also live in Casey’s residence when authorities learned one had struck the boy “in the face with his hand and fist and also used his elbow to severely injure the child,” the sheriff’s office said.
Dylan Trace Woods, 24, of London, “became extremely belligerent and began yelling and cursing at Sheriff’s detectives and assaulted Detective Kyle Gray causing a severe break to his arm,” the sheriff said. Gray will need surgery to repair his arm.
After the scuffle, he was taken into custody. Detectives learned it was Woods who allegedly struck the boy.. He was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Both Woods and Casey were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
