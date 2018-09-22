Man charged with DUI, drug possession after fatal New Circle Road crash

The driver of an SUV involved in a deadly crash late Friday night on New Circle Road has been charged with driving under the influence, according to Lexington police.
Dean Lee Carson, 33, was arrested at the scene of the crash on the inner loop of New Circle near the Woodhill Drive exit. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance thought to be cocaine, according to the Lexington jail records. More charges are pending, according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel of the Lexington police.
Van Brackel said that accident investigators are still working to reconstruct how fast Carson was traveling when his Cadillac Escalade struck a small passenger car about 11:45 p.m. “But it’s safe to say speed was a factor,” Van Brackel said.
The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene; the victim’s name has not been released.
Carson suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Lexington jail. A passenger in Carson’s SUV was uninjured, according to police.
The inner loop of New Circle Road at the Woodhill Drive exit was closed while the crash was under investigation; it reopened about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
