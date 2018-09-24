Man allegedly threatening to harm child with box cutter killed by state trooper.

A Kentucky State Police trooper shot and killed a male suspect who was allegedly threatening to harm his child early Monday morning in Whitley County, according to state police.
Around 1:26 a.m. Monday, state police responded to a report of a man threatening to harm his 1-year-old child inside a vehicle in his residence, state police said. The man was allegedly holding the child hostage with a box cutter, according to WKYT.
When police arrived, the man had gotten out of his vehicle and barricaded himself inside his residence with the child, according to a release from police.
The responding trooper entered the residence, where a physical altercation ensued with him and the suspect, state police said. The suspect attempted to assault the trooper with a weapon and the trooper shot and killed the suspect, according to state police.
Police have not identified the man who was killed.
The child and trooper were not injured during the incident.
The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.
