FBI warns of cyber criminals targeting employees’ direct deposit accounts

The FBI’s internet crimes unit is warning that cyber criminals are reportedly trying to tamper with direct deposits of employees in several industries, according to a recent news release.
Industries most affected include education, healthcare and commercial airlines, according to the release. The hackers are allegedly using phishing emails in hopes of getting employees’ login credentials. Once they have the credentials, they reportedly access employees’ payroll information to send their direct deposits to a different account.
To avoid the scam, the FBI unit recommends that employees hover their cursors over hyperlinks in emails to see the URL and ensure that the link goes where it says it will.
The FBI unit offered other tips for avoiding the scam on their Internet Crime Complaint Center website.
