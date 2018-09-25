Man accused of raping woman at knife-point inside Georgetown College housing

A man is in jail after being accused of entering a woman’s student housing unit in Georgetown over the weekend and raping her at knife-point, according to arrest records.
Cody A. Arnett, 33, of Georgetown, has been charged with rape, burglary and tampering with evidence, according to his arrest citation.
The victim told investigators she was asleep on her couch when a man she’d never met entered her residence, attacked her and raped her, according to Arnett’s arrest citation.
Arnett is accused of forcing the victim to take a shower after raping her, according to his arrest citation. At one point during the attack, the victim fought back and stabbed her attacker in self defense, according to court records.
The assault occurred in a Georgetown College student housing unit, according to LEX18. The woman’s roommates called police when she started screaming, according to court records.
An officer detained Arnett outside the residence.
Arnett was arraigned on Tuesday. He is being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
Arnett asked the judge at his arraignment to lower his bond by 10 percent on Tuesday, but after reading his prior felony convictions the judge doubled his bond to $100,000, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
