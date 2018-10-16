Robert Phillips
Missing Michigan girl found inside tractor-trailer in Kentucky

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2018 08:19 AM

A man was arrested in Laurel County Monday after Kentucky State Police was notified by Michigan authorities that a missing female juvenile was possibly in his tractor-trailer.

Trooper Jeremy Elliotte found the tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 75 southbound just past London Monday night and pulled the driver to the side of the road, according to a release from state police.

The girl was found inside the truck unharmed, state police said. She had been entered into the National Crime Information Center through Michigan as a missing person, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robert Phillips, 57, of Michigan, was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of marijuana charges. He has been placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

