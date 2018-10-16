Baby given three doses of Narcan after overdosing on oxycodone; Dad charged

A Lexington man has been charged after police say his 9-month-old daughter overdosed on oxycodone and had to be given three doses of Narcan.
Lexington police said the baby was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital late on the afternoon of Aug. 5, after her parents noticed that she was unusually sleepy and difficult to wake, according to a citation filed in Fayette District Court.
Police said she was given the Narcan “until her condition improved.” Police said a urine screen at the hospital came back positive for oycodone.
The baby was transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
According to the police citation, the mother’s 9-year-old son told a state social worker that the baby’s father, Dion Johnson, 28, had “’a baggie of pills,’ probably 20-30 in each bag, and that he gave them to friends. The child stated the pills were blue, green, and white, and that Mr. Johnson kept them in his left dresser drawer.”
Police said Johnson later texted the social worker and admitted “that he was responsible for what happened to his daughter.”
“Somehow I dropped the pill or it fell out of my pocket I really don’t know,” he reportedly told her.
Police said Johnson said in the text that the baby’s mother was not aware of his drug use and that “he was ashamed and embarrassed because his daughter almost lost her life.”
Johnson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment.
Johnson was released from the Fayette County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the baby, according to court records.
