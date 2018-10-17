Man, juveniles accused of using phony phone sales to rob victims in Lexington

A man and three juveniles have been charged in connection with a string of Lexington robberies involving a popular social media buying and selling app.
On the afternoon of Oct. 5, officers were called to two reported armed robberies downtown. In both cases, the victims reporting the crimes had responded to Facebook Marketplace advertisements of a mobile device for sale, according to Lexington police.
When the victims met the supposed sellers in each case, armed suspects took items from them, according to police. In one of the cases, the victim was forced to go with the suspects to an ATM to withdraw money, which was taken, police say.
No victims were injured, according to police.
Lexington police have identified the adult who was charged as 24-year-old Deaijamar I. Hawkins.
Hawkins is charged with kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of first-degree robbery, a count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to police.
When arranging online transactions, Lexington police urge people to try to meet buyers or sellers in a public location during daytime or early evening hours.
