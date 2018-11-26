Former championship-winning Danville High School football coach facing sodomy charges

A former Danville High School football head coach has been indicted on multiple charges of sodomy, according to police and court records.
Thomas Duffy, 69, is facing four counts of third-degree sodomy, according to court records. The alleged victim in each of the charges was under 16 years old at the time, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The charges stem from events that allegedly occurred during the years of 1982 and 1983, while Duffy was working as Danville High School’s football coach, Danville police Assistant Chief Glenn Doan said.
Police did not reveal if the victim was a Danville High student.
Duffy coached Danville High School’s football team from 1980 to 1987 and led the team to two state championship titles. After leaving Danville, he coached the Highlands High School football team in Fort Thomas from 1988 to 1993.
Duffy wasn’t yet in police custody by late Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Danville police detective Kevin Peel at 859-238-1224, extension 2651.
