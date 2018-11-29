Kentucky man accused of riding scooter drunk at Walmart, yelling, flipping off shoppers

A Grayson County man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly yelled at customers in an Elizabethtown Walmart while drunkenly riding a motorized handicapped scooter.
Police were dispatched to the Walmart around 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a man was flipping people the middle finger and calling customers names while on a scooter, according to an arrest citation. He was also yelling at customers “calling them the devil,” the arrest citation states.
Police arrived at the store to find 28-year-old Matthew Lee Carbaugh being very loud, according to court documents. He eventually stopped his scooter following several commands from police, and told police he was riding around the store “for his pleasure,” his arrest citation states.
Carbaugh was missing a shoe and said he walked to Walmart from Olive Garden, where he said he had two drinks, police stated. He also told police he was not handicapped, according to his arrest citation.
The man, who had a previous driving under the influence arrest in September, had a 0.191 blood alcohol content level when he gave a preliminary breath test Wednesday.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. He has been placed in the Hardin County Detention Center.
