Police searching for group accused of working together to shoplift at Fayette Mall

Lexington police are searching for a group of five people who allegedly worked together to shoplift from a store in Fayette Mall.
Two women and three men were caught on surveillance video on Oct. 23 taking items from Vengeance without paying for them, according to police. An employee reported to police that the group was confronted in the parking lot and one of the men brandished a handgun before leaving in a car with an out-of-state license plate.
The group is accused of taking hundreds of dollars of merchandise by concealing items in what appears to have been shopping bags from other stores, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
