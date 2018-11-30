Kentucky woman says she shot man multiple times over thermostat setting

A woman arrested on suspicion of shooting and critically wounding her partner reportedly told police that the couple had been arguing over the setting of the thermostat in their home for two weeks leading up to the shooting.
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded at 9:47 a.m. Thursday to 818 College St. in Smiths Grove regarding a shooting and discovered that Stevie Flynn, 64, who lives at the residence, had been shot multiple times.
Candy A. Moss, 52, who was also present at the residence, was eventually arrested on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence) and tampering with physical evidence.
Moss was set to be arraigned Friday before Warren District Judge John Brown.
She is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
KSP received a call from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office about the reported shooting and identified the location.
“Upon troopers’ arrival, they located Steve Flynn sitting in a recliner in the living room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said an arrest citation prepared by KSP Detective Joe Gregory. “He was alert and talking at the time.”
Moss reportedly told police “I went crazy and shot him,” according to her arrest citation.
Flynn was transported to an area hospital and then flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
He was listed in critical condition Thursday evening, according to KSP.
After agreeing to speak with detectives, Moss said she shot Flynn about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, tended to his wounds and attempted to call 911 multiple times, although no record of 911 calls could be located, court records show.
Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver under the dresser in the master bedroom and found two bullet projectiles in a Bible bag in a separate bedroom.
Moss said she had picked up the bullets off the living room floor in order to keep from falling on them.
Police took Moss to KSP Post 3 headquarters in Bowling Green, where she gave additional information.
“She stated she and Mr. Flynn have been together three years and for the last 14 days they had been arguing over her adjusting the thermostat to the residence,” her arrest citation said. “She did not know why she shot him, or remember doing so, although (she) was able to recall shooting him twice as he sat in the chair.”
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
