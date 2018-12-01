Juan Rodriguez was charged with second degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in a Mount Sterling wreck in which a pedestrian was killed.
Man said he drank more than 100 ounces of alcohol. He was charged in fatal hit-and-run crash.

By Cheryl Truman

December 01, 2018 05:15 PM

A Mount Sterling man was charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say he drank 100 ounces of alcohol in 11 hours, then hit and killed a pedestrian late Friday night.

The pedestrian, Bo Wesley Beam, 24, of Winchester, died at St. Joseph Hospital Mount Sterling, WKYT reported. The crash happened around midnight on U.S. 460 near Indian Mound Drive, the station reported.

Mount Sterling police told the station that Juan Rodriguez, 43, hit Beam with his car but didn’t stop. An arrest citation obtained by WKYT said Rodriguez admitted to drinking more than 100 ounces of alcohol in an 11-hour period, as well as driving a car eastbound on U.S. 460 at the time Beam was hit.

A Facebook post from the Mount Sterling Police Department said that in addition to manslaughter, Rodriguez was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in death or serious physical injury. He was taken to the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

