Police charge Laurel County woman for stabbing man multiple times in Richmond

Richmond Police have arrested a Laurel County woman in connection with a stabbing of a man on Thursday in the area of Red House and Union City Road.
Hennessey Lashae Tevis, 21, of London was charged with assault, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, and auto theft in connection with the alleged stabbing of a man on Thursday afternoon.
In a release, Richmond Police were called to the Red House and Union City Road area and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim told police that Tevis stabbed him after a disagreement inside his vehicle.
The victim was able to escape after the attack. The victim said Tevis fled in his car.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. The condition of the victim was not released.
Tevis was arrested Friday. She is in the Madison County Detention Center.
