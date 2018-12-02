Dozen arrested after Kentucky deputies find intoxicated people, needles inside residence

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers in Laurel County arrested 12 people Sunday at a residence where there had been complaints of drug activity, heavy traffic and reckless drivers.
The arrests were made off Bryants Way when law enforcement officers found several intoxicated people inside the residence along with 29.15 grams of apparent methamphetamine, needles, straws and pipes, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Walters, 28, Jacob Mosgrove, 24, and Ashley Jackson, 39, were charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. David Combs, 31, was charged with promoting contraband, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachelelaren Patterson, 20, was charged with public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jaelan Carroll, 18, Tiffany L. Wardrup, 28, Dylan Mosely, 23, and Jeremiah R. Smith, 37, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hannah Gabrielle Craft, 20, was charged with driving under the influence in the area of the residence after she was seen driving quickly on the wrong side of the street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two others were arrested at the residence on previous unrelated charges.
All 12 that were arrested were taken to the Laurel County jail.
