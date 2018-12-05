Ex-educator in Woodford, Fayette gets 18-month sentence for student rape, sodomy

A former employee in the Woodford and Fayette County schools was sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy of a student younger than 16.
Lindsey Banta Jarvis, 28, of Lexington pleaded guilty in September in Woodford Circuit Court. She was charged in Woodford and Fayette counties for offenses involving the same student.
Another charge of unlawful transaction with a minor was dismissed in Woodford as part of a plea agreement. Jarvis will receive credit for 84 days of home incarceration.
Jarvis is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Fayette Circuit on a felony charge of third-degree rape. Defense attorney Jim Lowry indicated in court that the sentence Jarvis will receive in Fayette will run concurrently with the Woodford sentence.
In the meantime, Lowry asked if Jarvis could continue on home incarceration until her Fayette sentencing.
Woodford Circuit Judge Brian Privett agreed but said she would need to have an ankle monitor attached. She has not had an ankle monitor during the time she has been restricted to home.
The school district where the boy attended and county of residence have not been released.
Jarvis, a former para-educator (sometimes referred to as an instructional assistant or aide) resigned last year from the Fayette County schools. Before that, she worked in the Woodford school district as a social studies teacher.
The investigation began in August 2016 when a Versailles police officer found Jarvis and the boy, then 15, in a car at 1:17 a.m. at a Woodford County park.
The patrol officer learned the boy had sneaked out of his home without permission to meet Jarvis, who was married. Further investigation revealed the two had become friends, began texting each other and then began a sexual relationship.
The two would meet in parks, taking precautions that no one would see them together, court records say. On three occasions, Jarvis drove the boy to her Lexington home, where they would have sex.
The boy gave Lexington police details of the interior of the Jarvis house, including the entrance, stairs, bedroom and master bathroom, a police affidavit said.
The boy’s cell phone contained correspondence suggesting that he and Jarvis were in a romantic relationship, according to an arrest report filed in Fayette District Court.
