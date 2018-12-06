Kentucky mom hired a man to kill her child’s dad in 2017, police say. Now, she’s charged.

A Louisville woman was charged Wednesday with murder for allegedly hiring her roommate to kill her child’s father nearly two years ago.
On Feb. 17, 2017, Nicholas Morris was fatally stabbed outside of Ciao Ristorante in Louisville, according to court records. WDRB reported Morris was a chef at the restaurant. A week after Morris died at the University of Louisville Hospital, police arrested Timothy Singer and charged him with murder, according to WDRB.
Singer allegedly threw away his weapon and clothes before being arrested, the Courier-Journal reported.
An investigation revealed Amanda Needy, 28, was allegedly going to pay Singer to murder Morris, according to her arrest citation. Needy and Morris have a child together and were in a custody dispute, her citation states.
WLKY reported in April 2017 that investigators suspected the custody dispute was the motivation behind the murder. The station reported that police suspected Morris was killed to keep him from fighting Needy for custody.
Singer’s charges have been amended to complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence. Needy was placed in the Louisville jail.
It’s unclear the relationship between Singer and Needy, who were living together, according to court documents.
