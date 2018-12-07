He beat a cat to death with a baseball bat, used a gun to terrorize family, police say

A Russell Springs man has been arrested after police say he used a baseball bat to beat a cat to death and held his family at gunpoint, WKYT reported.
Brently Ray Vaught, 35, was arrested Thursday by Russell Springs police, according to the Russell County Detention Center’s website.
Vaught is charged with torturing a dog or cat with serial physical injury or death, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
He was being held without bond in the Russell County jail Friday night.
WKYT reported that Vaught was violent over a four-month period. Besides killing the cat, the television station said he is accused of punching a woman and holding a loaded rifle to her head and the head of a 4-year-old boy.
Comments