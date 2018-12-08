Man accused of slitting 3-year-old girl’s throat; Child is in critical condition

A three-year-old girl was in critical condition after a knife attack by her uncle in Albany early Saturday, according to Clinton County sheriff Jim Guffey.
Emanuel Flutur, 33, had been living with his sister Simona Bulubenchi’s family, Guffey said. Simona’s husband, Benjamin Bulubenchi, heard the child’s screams on a baby monitor and rushed into the room to find his daughter’s throat slit. He was also cut by Flutur, Guffey said.
Flutur has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Guffey said there were four children in the room at the time of the attack. Additional charges are possible, he said.
The Bulubenchis have a total of nine children, Guffey said.
The injured child was flown to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for surgery. Her condition was critical, but no additional information was immediately available.
Flutur was lodged in the Clinton County jail on a $500,000 all-cash bond, Guffey said.
